2023 NAACP Image Awards: Couple Alert
These lovebirds ruled the carpet.
The carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards was not just about great 'fits but also about couples displaying their love for each other. Here are some of our faves. By: Alba Anthony
Photo By L-R (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes hold hands on the carpet.
Photo By Johnny Nunez
Kevin "KevOnStage" Fredericks cozied to his wife Melissa on the carpet.
Photo By Frazier Harrison
Skyh Black's metallic pastel jacket complements KJ Smith's multicolored gown perfectly.
Photo By Frazier Harrison
Glynn Turman reminds us he's a Black cowboy as he poses in his hat and boots with his wife, Jo-Ann.
Photo By Leon Bennett
