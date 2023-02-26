2023 NAACP Image Awards: Couple Alert

These lovebirds ruled the carpet.

022523-bet-naacpia-awards-kevin-fredericks-melissa-fredericks-lil-rel-howery-dannella-lane.jpg

1 / 9

The carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards was not just about great 'fits but also about couples displaying their love for each other. Here are some of our faves. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By L-R (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

GettyImages-1469590286.jpg

2 / 9

Entrepreneurs Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes hold hands on the carpet.

Photo By Johnny Nunez

GettyImages-1469601190.jpg

3 / 9

Kevin "KevOnStage" Fredericks cozied to his wife Melissa on the carpet.

Photo By Frazier Harrison

GettyImages-1469583263.jpg

4 / 9

Skyh Black's metallic pastel jacket complements KJ Smith's multicolored gown perfectly.

Photo By Frazier Harrison

GettyImages-1469602197.jpg

5 / 9

Glynn Turman reminds us he's a Black cowboy as he poses in his hat and boots with his wife, Jo-Ann.

Photo By Leon Bennett

GettyImages-1469607623.jpg

6 / 9

Angela Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, keep it classic in coordinating black and white.

Photo By Leon Bennett

GettyImages-1247486028.jpg

7 / 9

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon are all smiles on the carpet.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

GettyImages-1247486295.jpg

8 / 9

Tabitha Brown is radiant in green velvet as she poses with her husband, Chance.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane 54th NAACP Image Awards.jpg

9 / 9

Lil Rel Howery and Dannella Lane came showing love as they leaned in for this photo.

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET