The Hottest Trends Spotted At Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week 2022!
See how Reginae Carter, Tokyo Stylez, and Angela Simmons flexed their modeling skills in sexy swimsuits!
Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week returns and prepares us to take our swimwear game up a notch. This season, renowned and fresh new designers from around the globe gathered in South Beach to showcase the latest swimsuit trends for 2022. Destination Colombia's designers offered sexy metallics and bold prints. Cupshe debuted a line with Tabria Majors full of color, OneOne had us feeling nostalgic with their '80s-inspired color-blocking bikinis, and Luli Fama's collection made us want to vacation on the Amalfi coast with their retro-inspired prints. Black-owned brands B Fyne, and Riot Swim showcased cut-outs, fashionable resort wear, and the best accessories. Paraiso's Miami Beach Swim Week left us inspired and has set the tone for forthcoming swimsuit styles you'll love. Look at some of the hottest trends on the sexiest runway yet! By: Tira Urquhart
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
We kicked off our weekend with a stay at the new luxe boutique hotel on South Beach, Esme, before heading to the Paraiso tent to see the shows. First, B Fyne showcased the sexy one-piece with a printed cape cover up.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
OneOne had us feeling nostalgic with the '80s inspired color-blocking bikini's.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Luli Fama's groovy-inspired set is just what we needed. The entire collection was inspired by the Almalfi coast, but this long-sleeve bra top and wrap skirt was for sure a stand out style!
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Fishnet sarong's were a thing this season and we're happy to see them stay.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
OneOne gave the perfect twist on the classic micro bikini.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Toyko Styles strutted in the PrettyLittleThing show wearing a one-shoulder swimsuit with sleeves. We noticed the sleeve trend across many brands this season, and we're actually happy about it.
Photo By (Photo courtesy of PrettyLittleThing)
Although we thought Barbie pink would be the color trend this season, VDM showed us that aqua is the color and it's here to stay!
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Sinesia Karol left us speechless with these metallics!
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Angela Simmons strutted in the Matte Collection show rocking a tiny green bikini. We love how she embraces her natural curves.
Photo By (JASON KOERNER/GETTY IMAGES FOR ART HEARTS FASHION)
This elevated tie-dye cover-up dress gave resort wear a new meaning.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
B Fyne set the trend this season with hip cut-outs and the absolute best accessories.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Reginae Carter turned heads on the runway during the Icon Swim show in a nude bikini top and a fringe skirt. This is the ultimate beach to bar trend.
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
We loved seeing the modest and full coverage swimsuit trend at the Praia: Destination Columbia show. With this trend, you don't have to worry about sun burn!
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
Embellishments were one trend that we saw across brands and Origin of Oceans did it the right way!
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
