2023 NAACP Image Awards: Ladies First
Check out these head turning looks from some of our favorite celebs.
The carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards proved to be where the ladies came to show up and show out. Check out these show stopping looks.
Photo By L-R (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET), (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
All hail Angela Bassett in this white pants suit. The look is fierce and giving us more than we deserve.
Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
Purple is the perfect color for a queen, and Miss Viola Davis is just that. Plus, this halter gown shows off her beautifully sculpted arms.
Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
MC Lyte hit the carpet looking like a goddess in a beautiful pleated empire waist bronze-colored gown.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Purple always steals the show, and this cutout number that Shannon Thornton rocked is a head-turner.
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
Kenya Moore flashed her beautiful smile in this white number.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph lights up the stage, a room, or any carpet she is on. She did so again while wearing this mermaid-style mustard gown.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A black gown is always the right choice and this sleeveless number on Alise Willis is perfectly paired with slick back hair.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pinky Cole is known for her vegan cuisine, but tonight it is all about this red dress.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Actress Quinta Brunson glowed on the carpet in her blingy gown and high slit.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
