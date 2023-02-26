2023 NAACP Image Awards: Ladies First

Check out these head turning looks from some of our favorite celebs.

022523-bet-naacpia-style-viola-davis-quinta-brunson-angela-bassett.jpg

1 / 13

The carpet at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards proved to be where the ladies came to show up and show out. Check out these show stopping looks.

Photo By L-R (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET), (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

022323-bet-naacpia-style-angela-bassett.jpg

2 / 13

All hail Angela Bassett in this white pants suit. The look is fierce and giving us more than we deserve.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

022523-bet-naacpia-redcarpet-viola-davis.jpg

3 / 13

Purple is the perfect color for a queen, and Miss Viola Davis is just that. Plus, this halter gown shows off her beautifully sculpted arms.

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

MC Lyte 54th NAACP Image Awards.jpg

4 / 13

MC Lyte hit the carpet looking like a goddess in a beautiful pleated empire waist bronze-colored gown.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shannon Thornton.jpg

5 / 13

Purple always steals the show, and this cutout number that Shannon Thornton rocked is a head-turner.

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Kenya Moore 54th NAACP Image Awards.jpg

6 / 13

Kenya Moore flashed her beautiful smile in this white number.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph NAACP Image Awards 2023.jpg

7 / 13

Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph lights up the stage, a room, or any carpet she is on. She did so again while wearing this mermaid-style mustard gown.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alise Willis 54th NAACP Image Awards .jpg

8 / 13

A black gown is always the right choice and this sleeveless number on Alise Willis is perfectly paired with slick back hair.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pinky Cole 54th NAACP Image Awards-.jpg

9 / 13

Pinky Cole is known for her vegan cuisine, but tonight it is all about this red dress.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson NAACP 2023.jpg

10 / 13

Actress Quinta Brunson glowed on the carpet in her blingy gown and high slit.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kyla Pratt 54th NAACP Image Awards .jpg

11 / 13

Kyla Pratt gave us Hollywood glam in this red off-the-shoulder look.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

022323-bet-naacpia-style-brandee-evans.jpg

12 / 13

"P-Valley" start Brandee Evans gave us all the looks in this high and low number.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

022523-bet-naacpia-redcarpet-blac-chyna.jpg

13 / 13

This low-cut long-sleeved dress was perfect for the chilly weather at the awards. And Blac Chyna worked the carpet with her cute pixie haircut.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)