Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years Of Hip Hop: Texas Style

When it comes to hip hop fashion, don’t mess with Texas.

MEGAN THEE STALLION - (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Texas is considered laid back but not when it comes to hip hop or fashion. Artists from Texas drop lyrics that are direct and in your face, and their fashion shows that. Their fashion is bold and brash letting you know you don’t mess with Texas. Let’s take a look at some fashion moments from Texas hip hop artists.

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Asian Doll knows her angles in this cutout outfit at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards

Photo By Paras Griffin

Megan Thee Stallion is the lady in red at an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Photo By Todd Owyoung

Slim Thug reps both Boss Life and Texas in a bomber jacket at Big Game Weekend in Miami

Photo By Prince Williams

Travis Scott goes Futuristic for a performance at the O2 Arena

Photo By Burak Cingi