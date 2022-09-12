Hip Hop Awards 2022: Fifty Years Of Hip Hop: Texas Style
When it comes to hip hop fashion, don’t mess with Texas.
1 / 5
Texas is considered laid back but not when it comes to hip hop or fashion. Artists from Texas drop lyrics that are direct and in your face, and their fashion shows that. Their fashion is bold and brash letting you know you don’t mess with Texas. Let’s take a look at some fashion moments from Texas hip hop artists.
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images
2 / 5
Asian Doll knows her angles in this cutout outfit at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards