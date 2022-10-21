2022 Homecoming Memories: Saint Augustine's University
The Falcons set it out on a sunny weekend in Raleigh, N.C., welcoming family new and old.
SAU's Blue Chips cheerleading squad is ready for the festivities.
Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University
Alumni from recent years as well as years ago sport their SAU colors.
Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University
Members of SAU's Superior Sound Marching Band represented.
Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University
Mr. and Miss Saint Augustine's University Deante Barnes and Brecha Byrd greet the crowd.
Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University
Praise dancers bring the spirit at the Gospel Explosion.
Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University
