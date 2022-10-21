2022 Homecoming Memories: Saint Augustine's University

The Falcons set it out on a sunny weekend in Raleigh, N.C., welcoming family new and old.

SAUHomecomingProcessed1.jpg

SAU's Blue Chips cheerleading squad is ready for the festivities.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed11.jpg

Alumni from recent years as well as years ago sport their SAU colors.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed8.jpg

Members of SAU's Superior Sound Marching Band represented.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed3.jpg

Mr. and Miss Saint Augustine's University Deante Barnes and Brecha Byrd greet the crowd.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed5.jpg

Praise dancers bring the spirit at the Gospel Explosion.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed10.jpg

The Men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. performing at the Homecoming step show.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed6.jpg

Aux Cord Wars gave everyone a change to light up the stage.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed4.jpg

SAU's Sapphire Dream takes formation at the game.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University

SAUHomecomingProcessed2.jpg

The Falcons take the field for the Homecoming game, which they won, beating Johnson C. Smith 28-25.

Photo By Jerrell Jordan of Jordan Esteem Photography/Saint Augustine's University