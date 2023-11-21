Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Sexy Moments From Lucky Daye That Keeps Us Locked In
Lucky Daye's stage presence is captivating, but so are his outfits. Here he is looking ravishing in this black mesh top as he attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
Lucky Daye stunts so well and purple is really his color as he wears this purple suit jacket and pants at the 2023 Roc Nation The Brunch at Private Residence on February 04, 2023 in Bel Air, California.
Photo By Getty
Lucky Daye is in his retro era as he looks fine as ever in this white v-neck top and orange leather pants as he attends the Rhude Awakening: Fuel My Fire Autumn/Winter 2023 Runway Show on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
Yellow suits our guy as Lucky Daye ate this look up in his grey turtleneck and yellow leather jacket as he attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Hollywood Palladium on February 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
Sometimes you got to keep it mysterious as Lucky Daye is in an all black with the spiked leather jacket as he attends Celine at The Wiltern on December 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo By Getty
