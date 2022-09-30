BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Sexiest Outfits Spotted On The Red Carpet!
These stars looked sizzlin' hot on the red carpet!
1 / 12
Spice
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
2 / 12
Kali
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
3 / 12
Amina Buddafly
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
4 / 12
Nzinga Imani
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
5 / 12
KenTheMan
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
6 / 12
KJ Smith
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
7 / 12
Gina Views
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
8 / 12
Lakeyah
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
9 / 12
Ariana Fletcher
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
10 / 12
GloRilla
Photo By (Photo: Getty Images)
