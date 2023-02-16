2023 NAACP Image Awards: Aldis Hodge Adds A Twist To Traditional Style

The actor keeps it simple with a little flair

If you've been paying attention to Aldis Hodge you quickly learn the actor has incredible range. He has done everything from dramatic roles to superhero movies without ever missing a beat. It is no surprise when it comes to his style, he keeps it simple. But he isn't a plain jack, he always adds a little flair to keep us on our toes. Let's take a look at some of his recent looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Emma McIntyre

Aldis Hodge kept it basic in all black at the Comic-Con Bash

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Aldis Hodge plays with pattern on his jacket at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

Aldis Hodge dons a long overcoat over his shirt and slacks at the Black Adam London premiere

Photo By Kate Green

Aldis Hodge adds a little texture with his jacket at The Batman world premiere

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

Aldis Hodge added chains, shades, and a hat to his basic black ensemble at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year party

Photo By Phillip Faraone