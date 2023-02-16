2023 NAACP Image Awards: Aldis Hodge Adds A Twist To Traditional Style
The actor keeps it simple with a little flair
1 / 6
If you've been paying attention to Aldis Hodge you quickly learn the actor has incredible range. He has done everything from dramatic roles to superhero movies without ever missing a beat. It is no surprise when it comes to his style, he keeps it simple. But he isn't a plain jack, he always adds a little flair to keep us on our toes. Let's take a look at some of his recent looks.
By: Alba Anthony