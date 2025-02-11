The Best Black Celebrity Looks From NYFW That Shut Down the Runway and the Streets

New York Fashion Week 2025 brought some of the best-dressed celebrities, each showcasing their unique style. From classic tailoring to modern twists on timeless looks, these stars made fashion feel effortless. Keep scrolling to see the best looks.

Ciara steps out in a bold, sheer ensemble with a statement coat

Photo By (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Ferg, Tinashe, Doechii, and Shannon Clermont turn the front row into a runway of its own, serving looks and attitude at NYFW.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Dripping in drama, Lavern Cox's avant-garde look is giving high fashion with a bold edge.

Photo By (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

'Real Housewives of New York' star Sai De Silva braved the NYC rain looking chic as ever in a layered denim and sheer ensemble.

Photo By (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Matching energy, matching fits, and double the slay— Ari Lennox and Dascha Polanco brought the heat with their daring monochromatic look at NYFW.

Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Keke Palmer knows how to make an entrance. Rocking a sleek satin look with a tailored coat, she’s proving that soft hues can still pack a punch.

Photo By (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

JT, Halle Bailey, and Coco Jones brings elegance and edge to the front row, proving that fashion week is just as much about the audience as it is about the runway.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Julez J. Smith Jr.'s sleek, all-black ensemble exudes power and precision—serving nothing but confidence at New York Fashion Week.

Photo By (Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Sheer, floral, and fabulously bold! Tamron Halls' stunning look is proof that NYFW is the perfect place to blend sophistication with a little daring edge.

Photo By (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)