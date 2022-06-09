BET Awards 2022: Cardi B Is Hip-Hop’s Couture ‘It Girl’
Cardi B knows high fashion and wears it well.
Following in the footsteps of hip-hop fashion legend Lil Kim, Cardi B has taken the couture fashion world by storm. In videos and on carpets, Cardi continues to prove you can be short in stature with serious curves and still serve high fashion looks. Cardi is a nominee for a 2022 BET Award in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category. While we get ready for the show, which airs June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a look at some of Cardi’s best high fashion moments.
Cardi B understood the Gilded Glamour assignment at the 2022 Met Gala in a custom gold Versace gown.