2024 NAACP Image Awards: Fantasia Barrino’s Glamourous Red Carpet Moments

The singer-actress is owning her comeback moment with exceptional style and grace.

Fantasia Barrino is back in the spotlight and owning every minute of her epic comeback era. The “American Idol” alum returned to the mainstream last year with her breathtaking performance in “The Color Purple” movie musical, paving the way for a fashionable resurgence that’s kept us all on our toes. Between the film’s press tour and more Hollywood events, Barrino has stunned us with an elegant style evolution that we can’t get enough of. Take a look at some of her recent glamour moments.

Fantasia Barrino lit up the British Academy Film Awards carpet in a bright red, figure-hugging gown and a sweeping shawl collar.

Fantasia Barrino’s sheer black dress and statement lip ring turned heads at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.

Fantasia Barrino looked gorgeous in her black velvet gown at the 14th Governors Awards.

Fantasia Barrino looked regal in her strapless drop-waist gown and black opera gloves at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Fantasia Barrino switched it up at the “Color Purple” Los Angeles premiere, stepping out in a dazzling black and white polka-dot dress.

