2024 NAACP Image Awards: Fantasia Barrino’s Glamourous Red Carpet Moments
The singer-actress is owning her comeback moment with exceptional style and grace.
1 / 6
Fantasia Barrino is back in the spotlight and owning every minute of her epic comeback era. The “American Idol” alum returned to the mainstream last year with her breathtaking performance in “The Color Purple” movie musical, paving the way for a fashionable resurgence that’s kept us all on our toes. Between the film’s press tour and more Hollywood events, Barrino has stunned us with an elegant style evolution that we can’t get enough of. Take a look at some of her recent glamour moments.