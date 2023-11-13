Soul Train Awards 2023: 7 Of Ciara's Lewks We Adore
The Queen of dance always shows out in style.
1 / 7
Ciara in her leopard as she arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, March 2, 2022.
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
Ciara is seen wearing a white laced dress outside Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023 2024: Day Six on March 04, 2023, in Paris, France.
3 / 7
Ciara in a fuchsia silky cut-out dress as she attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022.
4 / 7
Ciara in a green suit jacket as she attends Ciara And Friends Celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn on August 18, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.
5 / 7
Ciara is working this black and white fit as she performs during the 2022 Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
