Ian Alexander Jr.: A Brief Look At The Life Of Regina King’s Only Child
The Oscar-winner’s family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of the 26-year-old “bright light.”
Award-winning actress and acclaimed director Regina King experienced a pain no parent should have to face. Her and her ex-husband Ian Alexander Sr.’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., who had just celebrated his 26th birthday, has died by suicide. We join in offering our sympathies to the entire King family and take a retrospective look at their close mother-son bond.
Born on Jan. 19, 1996, Ian Alexander Jr. was Academy Award-winning actress Regina King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, former VP of Warner Bros. Records, Ian Alexander Sr.
He was frequently beside his mother during red carpet appearances — such as the 2019 Golden Globes — for most of her celebrated performances.
Last year in 2021, he wrote a heartfelt tribute to his mother on her 50th birthday. “To have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable.”
Ian Alexander Jr. was also a featured stunt performer in 2012 on the acclaimed children’s show, ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!,’ for the kid version of DJ Lance Rock.
