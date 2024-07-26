Olympic Drip: See What Celebs and Athletes are Sporting While Attending the Olympic Games in Paris
From LeBron James to Zendaya, see what Hollywood’s elites are sporting at the global event.
1 / 10
NBA superstar LeBron James attends Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton in all blue.
Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2 / 10
Zendaya looks sleek in a shimmering black dress.
Photo By Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC
3 / 10
Angel Reese in all white.
Photo By Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC
4 / 10
"Water" singer Tyla shows off her washboard abs in a black and gold Louis Vuitton look.
Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
5 / 10
Veteran rapper Snoop Dogg is this year's Torchbearer.
Photo By Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images
