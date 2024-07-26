Olympic Drip: See What Celebs and Athletes are Sporting While Attending the Olympic Games in Paris

From LeBron James to Zendaya, see what Hollywood’s elites are sporting at the global event.

LeBron James

NBA superstar LeBron James attends Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton in all blue.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya looks sleek in a shimmering black dress.

Photo By Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Angel Reese

Angel Reese in all white.

Photo By Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for LVMH x Vogue x NBC

Tyla

"Water" singer Tyla shows off her washboard abs in a black and gold Louis Vuitton look.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg

Veteran rapper Snoop Dogg is this year's Torchbearer.

Photo By Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Latifah

Rapper, actress, and singer Queen Latifah never misses.

Photo By Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic

Yvonne Orji

"Insecure" star Yvonne Orji looks radiant in a black dress and baby blue cape.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Tennis Goat Serena Williams in a black Louis Vuitton tailored suit.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams in a suit top and flared jean combo while attending The Prelude To The Olympics At Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka

New mom Naomi Osaka seen in a grey and black ensemble at the Prelude To The Olympics at Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Photo By Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images