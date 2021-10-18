Rob Kardashian Throws His Daughter Dream Kardashian An Over-The-Top ‘Barbie Party’ For Her 5th Birthday!

1 / 38
Rob Kardashian gave his daughter Dream Kardashian a 5th birthday to remember! Check out this adorable photo of the daddy-daughter duo at the toddler’s Barbie-themed party. So luxe!
Nothing warms our hearts more than seeing a father bonding with his newborn. We were recently left swooning when we spotted this heartwarming photo of Usher cradling his baby boy, Sire Castrello Raymond. We are loving this first look of the cutie named after his grandfather. So sweet!
Safaree, Safire, and Legend - Safaree is gearing up for Halloween. The proud papa shared an adorable photo of his son, Legend and daughter, Safire with whom he shares with Erica Mena. Safaree had the kids in cute pumkin outfits that reads, " Tiny Boo." How cute! These babies are growing so quickly! Safaree
Meek Mill and Czar - Meek Mill shared an adorable moment with his youngest son, Czar. The proud papa posted a video to his Instagram stories with hu baby boy on his lap. Czar is the perfect mix of both his mom, and his dad. What a cutie! Meek Mill / Shaderoom
Usher And Sire Castrello Raymond - Usher is officially introducing his newborn son, Sire Castrello Raymond! Giving his Instagram followers the first look at his baby boy, the proud father-of-four posted this photo, along with the caption: “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra.” Welcome to the world, Baby Ra Ra! This makes Usher’s second child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. Usher
Drake And Adonis - Drake was all smiles as he celebrated his son’s 4th birthday! Pulling out all the stops, the “God’s Plan” rapper gave his Instagram fans a glimpse inside Adonis’ race car-themed birthday party, with this adorable snapshot. From the looks of the photo, the toddler was quite pleased with the turnout. Happy Birthday, little man! Drake
Safaree and Legend - While spending quality time with his adorable infant son, Safaree couldn’t help but take in all his many blessings. The proud father-of-two captioned this heartwarming photo: “In 2015 so many ppl counted me out said I’d be broke & wished the worst on me. But they all quiet now. My credit score 800, my real estate portfolio is lit, I’m living and doing better than all my naysayers and I’m blessed like I’ve never ever been in my life!”He added, “Imma always bounce back Becuz my mother is a champion and God got me!!”We are happy to see the rapper living his best life as a successful artist and doting dad! Safaree
Russell Wilson And Baby Win - Russell Wilson recently let his infant son Win take the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz truck, and the bonding moment between the father-son pair is unparalleled. While spending quality time with his 1-year-old, the NFL star captured a mini Instagram video that showed his baby boy safely practicing his navigations skills. Although the car was set in park, the cutie seemed quite excited about getting a head start on his learner's permit. So adorable! Russell Wilson
Nick and Golden Cannon - Nick Cannon is spending quality time with his son Golden. The doting dad of 7 is currently working on his new, Miracles Across 125th Street, and his adorable son came to visit. Nick shared a photo with a caption that read: "On set and Golden is ready for his close up! They grow up way too fast! #Miracles." They look like twins! NIck Cannon
Kevin Hart And Sons - Kevin Hart is truly enjoying the summer! Recently, the father-of-four spent the day on the beach with his sons, Hendrix and Kenzo Hart. “When did my son get this f*cking tall,” the doting dad playfully captioned his Instagram photo. It's nice to see the family spending quality time together. Kevin Hart
Drake And Adonis Graham - Over the weekend, Drake threw his son Adonis the ultimate kids' party that looked like a blast! Held in the recording artist’s multi-million-dollar mansion, the 3-year-old and his friends enjoyed carnival festivities that included face painting, custom balloon art, and playing in a massive ball pit. “Pool parties at the YOLO sure do look different these days,” the proud dad playfully captioned a series of Instagram photos from the big event. Drake
Lil Baby and Jason - Lil Baby and his oldest son, Jason are starring in the latest Ugg campaign. The father-son duo look so cool in their styles. Baby is wearing the slippers style while Jason is wearing the lace-up boots. They are such a vibe! Ugg
Jason Derulo And Baby Jason King - Jason Derulo was all smiles as he shared this adorable twinning moment with his newborn son, Jason King. "Oh imma love dressing Jason jr up like me," he captioned the sweet father-son moment wearing matching red looks. Aww! We can already foresee some stylish moments in the 3-week-old's future. Jason Derulo
Drake And Adonis Graham - Drake’s son Adonis (3) caused quite a stir at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards with his fresh new kicks and neatly styled cornrows. We love that the legendary rapper and the ‘Artist Of The Decade’ recipient shared the monumental moment with his baby boy. So sweet!(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Jason Derulo And Baby Jason King - Jason Derulo shared this adorable Instagram photo showing himself cradling his newborn son, Jason King. We couldn't help but notice that the 3-week-old already has a full head of hair, and neither could fans who commented on the post. Soooo cute! Jason Derulo/Instagram
Nick Cannon And Golden - There’s nothing more special than a father-son bond. While achieving his daily fitness goals, Nick Cannon decided to invite his 4-year-old son Golden to work out with him. "Today’s guest Golden Sagon Cannon," the proud dad captioned his Instagram video. To encourage other fans to get up and move, the entertainer added, "If a 4 year old can do it, so can you!!" Nick Cannon
Drake and Adonis Graham - Monday May 3rd, and the adorable 3-year-old has major skills. Proud papa Drake also shared a video of the toddler watching old Lebron James videos. We may have a baby baller in the making! @Champagne Papi / Drake
DJ Khaled, Aasad and Aalam - DJ Khaled posed with his two sons, Aasad and Aalam for his album cover. The beautiful family wore printed outfit from Khaled Dolce and Gabbana collection. They are one cool family! @DJ Khaled
Drew Sidora's Son With The Important Men In His Life - Drew Sidora has made it a point to ensure that her son has a lost-lasting relationship with the important men in his life. It seems as though her hard work is paying off. Recently, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star's husband, Ralph Pittman, posted this Instagram photo along with the caption: "Anything is possible with prayer, effort, patience, and consistency. Shoutout to dope a** dads." In the heartwarming image, Ralph happily bonds with his stepson Josiah and the 9-year-old's father (on the left). We love to see it! Ralph Pittman
Trey Songz and Baby Noah - Trey Songz was all smiles as he celebrated his little man's 2nd birthday. On the big day, the singer-songwriter snapped this adorable photo with Baby Noah as they enjoyed the outdoor festivities. In the snapshot, the father-son pair adorably twinned in matching cornrows and fly gear. So sweet! Trey Songz
Russell and Win Wilson - Russell and Ciara's youngest baby boy is adorable. Ciara recently shared a video on Instagram stories of Russell and their youngest son, Win. 8-month old, Win is so cute! @ Ciara
Trey Songz and Baby Noah - Trey Songz carved out time from his busy schedule to spend quality time with his son, Noah. While enjoying a day by the pool, the father-son pair snapped this heartwarming photo. See the image that has fans calling the R&B singer and his son "twins"! Trey Songz
Drake And Adonis Graham - Drake’s son may be a baller in the next few years. Recently, the proud father shared a video showing Adonis Graham successfully making a shot on his mini basketball hoop.The rapper later followed up the video with this photo of his 3-year-old enjoying the benefits of their family’s massive indoor basketball court. Score! Drake
50 Cent And Sire Jackson - 50 Cent and his youngest son shared an adorable bonding moment over the holiday weekend. In an Instagram photo posted by the rapper, the doting dad happily helps Sire Jackson make deviled eggs for Easter. "Happy Easter," 50 Cent captioned the sweet image with his 8-year-old son. "Enjoy the holidays. God Bless!" We love to see a father-and-son duo spending quality time. 50 Cent
Offset And Kody - Last weekend, Offset celebrated his son's 6th birthday with an elaborate at-home party. Filled with Kody Cephus's closest friends and family members, the event seemed to have gone without a hitch. "My King Kody is a big boy," Offset captioned a photo with his second oldest child. "I love you 4ever and after."Besides enjoying the upbeat festivities, Kody also received pricey gifts from those in attendance. The 6-year-old son of the rapper especially seemed to love his expensive new diamond chain from his dad, and who can blame him? His new bling is definitely a flex! Offset
Steph Curry - Steph Curry left fans swooning over this adorable photo with his 2-year-old son, Canon. The proud dad posed with his little guy after Canon received his first haircut. Mama Ayesha took the photo of the duo with her caption reading, "Baby boy got his first haircut and I can’t deal 😭. My handsomes!!!!" How precious! (Photo: Ayesha Curry) Photo: Ayesha Curry
Drake And Son Adonis - Over the weekend, Drake shared the sweetest bonding moment with his son Adonis. In the two photos posted on his Instagram Stories, the Canadian rapper can be seen showing his 3-year-old how to properly tie a durag, as his mom Sandy Graham, watched.We are so happy to see the father of one spending quality time with the son he shares with Sophie Brussaux. Very cute! Drake obtained by @TheShadeRoom
Wiz Khalifa And Son Sebastian - Wiz Khalifa and his son Sebastian created an entire mood when they snapped this photo. Peep the fresh new gear! Wiz Khalifa
Swizz Beatz And Son Genesis - "Chilling with the young Boss," Swizz Beatz proudly captioned this photo bonding with his son Genesis. Who said catching a few sun rays couldn't be cool? Swizz Beatz
Master P And Son Romeo Miller - Master P loves making money moves—a passion he passed on to his son, Romeo Miller. Recently, the father-son pair embarked on their newest business venture, Rap Noodles. Boss! Master P
John Legend And Son Miles - John Legend and his son Miles were pretty much twins as they spent their Sunday afternoon coloring. John Legend
Omarion And Son Megaa - After getting his first haircut, Megaa was stuntin’ just like his daddy! We honestly can’t get over how much the toddler looks like his dad, Omarion. Omarion Daily Fanpage
Russell Wilson And Son Little Future - Russell Wilson puts his best foot forward to ensure his stepson Future knows he loves him. Just look at how the pro-athlete dedicates his time to Little Future! Russell Wilson
Todd Tucker And Son Ace - Todd Tucker recently snapped this adorable selfie with his “best friend” and son, Ace! Todd Tucker
Lebron James And Bronny - LeBron James and his junior have so much in common. Besides their stellar TikTok dance moves, the pair often bonds on their love for basketball. LeBron James
Kevin Hart And Son Hendrix - “Mountain Biking with my mini me,” Kevin Hart captioned a photo mountain biking with his son Hendrix. Kevin Hart
Chris Brown And Aeko - Chris Brown left fans swooning when he posted this adorable photo with his newborn son, Aeko. How precious! Chris Brown
Will Smith With Sons Trey And Jaden Smith - Will Smith adores his sons Trey and Jaden Smith. How adorable is this selfie the proud dad posted on Instagram? We love it! Will Smith
