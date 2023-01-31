2023 NAACP Image Awards: Meet The Fashion Forward 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In TV Drama' Nominees

These actors bring the fashion heat.

GettyImages-1160896599.jpg

1 / 6

The actors nominated for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series play characters who live complex and heavy lives. It would be easy to assume they are supers serious in their day-to-day lives. Their fashion choices tell us that assumption is wrong. These gentlemen shed those characters and let their lighter side shine through. Let's take a look at some of their fun and fresh fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

GettyImages-1447060948.jpg

2 / 6

J. Alphonse Nicholson added a little texture to his grey tux at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration of Black and Cinema and Television

Photo By Robin L. Marshall

GettyImages-1456655155.jpg

3 / 6

Adrian Holmes is dapper in a plaid double breasted suit at the 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour

Photo By Steven Simione

GettyImages-1371211567.jpg

4 / 6

Amin Joseph smiles in a double breasted herringbone suit for Snowfall's season five premiere

Photo By Momodu Mansaray

GettyImages-1456393754.jpg

5 / 6

Caleb McLaughlin is fun and fresh in a cow print shirt and jeans at Fendi's fall/winter fashion show

Photo By Daniele Venturelli

GettyImages-1422353346.jpg

6 / 6

Cliff "Method Man" Smith adds a little texture to his three piece gray suit at The Creative Coalition's Spotlight Initiative Awards

Photo By Brian de Rivera Simon