See How Your Favorite Celebrities Are Celebrating Pride Month In Rainbow Fashions And Colorful Glam!

Bring on the rainbow, bring on the pride!

060622-style-celebrities-attend-pride-parade-cardi.jpg

1 / 7

Cardi B rocks a stylish rainbow look at The City of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 05!

Photo By (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

060622-style-celebrities-attend-pride-parade-loni.jpg

2 / 7

Loni Love flashes her pearly whites while attending The City Of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 05.

Photo By (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

060622-style-celebrities-attend-pride-parade-mj.jpg

3 / 7

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez glows while attending the City of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 05.

Photo By (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

060622-style-celebrities-attend-pride-parade-janelle.jpg

4 / 7

Janelle Monáe strikes a pose while attending the City of West Hollywood's Pride Parade on June 05.

Photo By (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

The Betts

5 / 7

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts celebrate Pride Month with a snapshot from their wedding in 2020!

Photo by @niecynash1 via Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT
Jesseca Harris-Dupart

6 / 7

Jesseca Harris-Dupart celebrates Pride Month with colorful glam!

Photo by @darealbbjudy via Instagram

Ciara

7 / 7

Ciara flexes her modeling skills while celebrating Pride Month in this stylish snapshot. She captioned the Instagram post, "I Got Pride Baby! Spreading love this Month and Every Month. Love & Peace only."

Photo by @ciara via Instagram