2025 NAACP Image Awards: Keke Palmer: Hair Laid, Legacy Made
From child star to triple-threat powerhouse, Keke Palmer continues to slay every stage she steps on.
1 / 5
Keke lights up Soho with her radiant energy and voluminous ginger hair, styled to perfection with soft, cascading curls. Her fiery hair color complements her flawless makeup, creating a look that’s equal parts bold and effortless. This shot screams confidence and flair, reminding us why she’s an Entertainer of the Year nominee.
Outside The Today Show, Keke’s ginger waves steal the show as they frame her face with perfect volume and movement. Paired with her chic outfit and radiant smile, this look exudes grown-woman elegance while maintaining a playful edge. It’s a beauty moment that proves her hair glam is as versatile as her talent.
Arriving at Good Morning America, Keke turns heads with her sleek and bouncy ginger tresses, styled to highlight her youthful glow and undeniable star power. Her hair's rich color and silky texture are a testament to her commitment to looking flawless at every moment. This look is polished, powerful, and so Keke.
In Midtown, Keke owns the streets with a sophisticated hairstyle that’s all about volume and shine. Her bold ginger curls are the star of the look, giving us drama and glamour with every angle. She’s serving confidence and grown-woman vibes, showing how far she’s come as an artist and a beauty icon.
For her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Keke’s voluminous curls are styled to perfection, showcasing her signature ginger hue in all its glory. The combination of her vibrant hair, flawless makeup, and chic ensemble creates a look that is timeless yet modern. This is Keke Palmer in her element—bold, beautiful, and unforgettable. Watch the 2025 NAACP Image Awards airing Saturday, February 22nd at 8 PM ET/ 8 PM PT on BET and CBS.