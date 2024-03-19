2024 NAACP Image Awards: Stunning Hairstyles From The Red Carpet
From elegant Bantu knots to glamourous up-dos, dive into the exquisite hairdos that stole the spotlight at this year's event, showcasing the beauty and diversity of Black hair culture.
The NAACP Image Awards consistently brings out the most beautiful Black stars, and when they bring their Sunday best to the red carpet, it’s like a sweet symphony of laid baby hair, perfected braided tresses, and snatched ponytails all over the place. It’s a sight for sore eyes, a breath of fresh hair. The ladies continued the tradition of slaying and ensuring their hair department was on their Zoom! Here are a few of the best and most stylish hairstyles spotted on the red carpet at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.
Photo By Paras Griffin
It’s a twist on the ponytail, but elevated. The braid fashioned into a baby hair design is just the attention the detail this look deserves.
Photo By Paras Griffin
Braided and buxom in waves and coils, Teyona looks like a descendant of the royal family of Wakanda.
Photo By Paras Griffin
With a nod to old Hollywood glam, Gail Bean’s soft finger waves into an intricate bun is simply stunning. It’s a winning style for a winner!
Photo By Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET
Yara Shahidi - When a Black girl does a messy bun, ain’t nothing messy about it! Yara’s curly, effortless updo feels like a princess with a wild side!
Photo By Paras Griffin
