Soul Train Awards 2023: Today Is Our Lucky Day: 7 Sexy Moments From Lucky Daye That Keeps Us Locked In
Whew, get you a fan for this one
His name isn't Lucky for nothing; we are lucky to have him. Lucky Daye looks fine as ever in this open-chest red and black shirt as he performs on the main stage at All Points East Festival 2023 at Victoria Park on August 18, 2023, in London, England.
Lucky Daye is too fine in this mesh top with a pink bomber jacket as he attends the 2023 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on September 6, 2023, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Lucky Daye is just leaving our jaws dropped as he is fine and shirtless as he performs onstage during the 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit - Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lucky Daye definitely works out and is super fine as he performs onstage in a black mesh tank top during 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit - Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Lucky Daye needs to have us shop in his closest. He looks amazing in this black and brown tie-dye pant suit as he attends the 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival & Summit - Ms. Lauryn Hill Concert at State Farm Arena on May 13, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.
