2024 NAACP Image Awards: Jazzing Up the Red Carpet: Jon Batiste's Unique Approach to Formal Wear
Whether in music or fashion, the Grammy-winning jazz musician knows how to stand out.
1 / 7
Jon Batiste is best known for being a musical genius. But as with all things in his music career, the NAACP Image Award nominee and Grammy-winning jazz musician knows how to be just as bold with his fashion. Whether donning pastels and striking patterns or pairing unexpected pieces together, Batiste has the style and swagger to pull off the most creative formal looks. Let’s take a look ahead at some of his recent formal wear.
Photo By Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF
2 / 7
Jon Batiste looked dapper in a silver skirt-pants combo at the Grammy Awards.
Photo By Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
3 / 7
Jon Batiste kept it modest in an all-black suit to the Golden Globes.
Photo By Photo by Gilbert Flores
4 / 7
Jon Batiste stood out in a cream-textured suit at the Time100 Gala.
Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris
5 / 7
Jon Batiste opted for a tribal print number in honor of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Photo By Photo by Arturo Holmes
ADVERTISEMENT