Soul Train Awards 2022: The 'Best New Artist' Nominees Have A Style Of Their Own

These voices and looks could be around for a long time.

When you think new artist you think of an up-and-comer who many may not recognize. That isn't the case with this year's 2022 Soul Train Award Best New Artist nominees. These voices have been grinding on the music scene and are finally getting their just due. Now that they have the spotlight, they're bringing their fun, fashions along with them. Let's take a peek at the looks our Best New Artist nominees have to give us. The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Scott Dudelson

Coco Jones stuns in a red gown with sheer cutouts at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Photo By Amy Sussman

Dixson adds a chain to his shades for a fun twist at the 94th Academy Awards

Photo By Mike Coppola

Doechii looks sweet as cotton candy in a pink hooded gown with tulle accents at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala

Photo By Jerritt Clark

Fireboy DML takes a break in a comfortable all black ensemble at Wireless Festival

Photo By Joseph Okpako

Tems adds a pop of color to her black outfit with her shades and bag at Powerhouse 2022

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Ckay tests our vision with a mesmerizing pattern at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever European premiere

Photo By John Phillips

Muni Long blesses the 2021 Lights on Music Festival stage in a gold mini dress with zipper accent

Photo By Tim Mosenfelder