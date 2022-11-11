Soul Train Awards 2022: The 'Best New Artist' Nominees Have A Style Of Their Own
When you think new artist you think of an up-and-comer who many may not recognize. That isn't the case with this year's 2022 Soul Train Award Best New Artist nominees. These voices have been grinding on the music scene and are finally getting their just due. Now that they have the spotlight, they're bringing their fun, fashions along with them. Let's take a peek at the looks our Best New Artist nominees have to give us. The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. By: Alba Anthony
Coco Jones stuns in a red gown with sheer cutouts at the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Dixson adds a chain to his shades for a fun twist at the 94th Academy Awards
Doechii looks sweet as cotton candy in a pink hooded gown with tulle accents at the 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala
Fireboy DML takes a break in a comfortable all black ensemble at Wireless Festival
