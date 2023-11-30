Soul Train Awards 2023: The Guru Of Fashion: A Peak Into June Ambrose's Eclectic Style
The creative director of Puma never shies away from making a statement with her outfits.
A pioneer in the fashion industry and making Puma even better than before. Look at June Ambrose in a black necktie shirt with a black sequins bomber to add a touch of pop as she attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
The yellow bee hive-esque hat already is a moment on its own. To layer it with a denim top and a yellow dress is giving us classic, New York hipster chic as June Ambrose attends Burberry Knight Bar Event in NoHo on November 09, 2023 in New York City.
The bunny ears are too adorable with this off the shoulder blakc gown as June Ambrose attends the 2023 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. Honey, this was an award in itself.
June Ambrose needs to be titled the official hat queen because she looks fabulous here. The all camo look with the platform boots is such a fall look and Ambrose truly ate her.
Butterflies are symbolic for growth and June Ambrose continues to elevate the fashion world with each piece she wears. Our girl is looking ravishing in her black high shoulder blazer and once again, sporting a statement hat piece with the butterfly wings as she attends the Fashion 4 Development's 11th Annual First Ladies Luncheon at 583 Park Avenue on September 19, 2023 in New York City.
