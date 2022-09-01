Hip Hop Awards 2022: Cordae Proves He’s Fearless With His Fashion
The Maryland native has a style of his own.
Grammy nominated rapper Cordae has been seen at fashion shows so it’s no surprise he likes to play around with his style. While his signature blonde plaits have remained, he has taken chances with his clothing, and even his facial hair, at events and performances. Let’s take a look at some of his memorable style moments.
By: Alba Anthony
Photo By Photo: Steven Baffo/BET
Cordae covers his signature blonde plaits with a black cap at the Pretty Little things S/S 2022 show