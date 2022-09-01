Hip Hop Awards 2022: Cordae Proves He’s Fearless With His Fashion

The Maryland native has a style of his own.

YBN Cordae - (Photo: Steven Baffo/BET)&nbsp;

Grammy nominated rapper Cordae has been seen at fashion shows so it’s no surprise he likes to play around with his style. While his signature blonde plaits have remained, he has taken chances with his clothing, and even his facial hair, at events and performances. Let’s take a look at some of his memorable style moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Photo: Steven Baffo/BET

GettyImages-1339396031.jpg

Cordae covers his signature blonde plaits with a black cap at the Pretty Little things S/S 2022 show

Photo By Johnny Nunez

GettyImages-1340159556.jpg

Cordae pairs a trench coat with skinny pants and a tie at the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating in America: A Lexicon of Fashion

Photo By Johnny Nunez

GettyImages-1398232716.jpg

Cordae showcases a white crossbody bag at the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Photo By Phillip Faraone

GettyImages-1242189993.jpg

Cordae debuts mutton chops and a mustache at the 2022 Lollapalooza festival

Photo By Michael Hickey