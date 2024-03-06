2024 NAACP Image Awards: From Streetwear to Suave: Chris Brown's Red Carpet Evolution
Whether dressed up or rocking his signature street style, the singer knows how to stay fly.
Chris Brown’s eclectic style is in a league of its own. Aside from music, his trendy fashion choices are what he’s best known for. Since his early days of rocking baggy jeans and oversized jackets, the singer keeps it casual, with streetwear being his specialty. However, he’s stepped out in his fair share of formal fits over the years, contributing to some of his suave red carpet moments. Here’s a quick look at how his style has evolved.