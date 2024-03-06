2024 NAACP Image Awards: From Streetwear to Suave: Chris Brown's Red Carpet Evolution

Whether dressed up or rocking his signature street style, the singer knows how to stay fly.

Chris Brown’s eclectic style is in a league of its own. Aside from music, his trendy fashion choices are what he’s best known for. Since his early days of rocking baggy jeans and oversized jackets, the singer keeps it casual, with streetwear being his specialty. However, he’s stepped out in his fair share of formal fits over the years, contributing to some of his suave red carpet moments. Here’s a quick look at how his style has evolved. 

Photo By Jason Merritt

Chris Brown’s black suit and silver tie perfectly matched his NAACP Image Award at the 37th annual ceremony.

Photo By Jason Merritt

Chris Brown merged his signature street style with a cream blazer, button-up, and tie at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo By Kevin Mazur

Chris Brown looked extra sharp at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards, wearing an all-white suit to match his pearly smile.

Photo By Jeff Vespa

Chris Brown stuck to streetwear and wore a chic black bomber jacket and matching joggers to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards.

Photo By Jon Kopaloff

Chris Brown ditched the sleeves and sported a simple jacket vest and matching pants to his 2017 “​​Welcome To My Life” documentary premiere.

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth