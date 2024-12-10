The Most Regal Red Carpet Looks from the ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Premiere

Step into the circle of style! Check out the most regal red carpet looks from the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere, where bold fashion and fierce elegance took center stage. Keep scrolling to see who brought their royal A-game!

Aaron Pierre

1 / 10

'Mufasah: The Lion King' star Aaron Pierre (Mufasah) in a classic Black look.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Keith David

2 / 10

Hollywood icon Keith David.

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Anika Noni Rose

3 / 10

Disney's historic princess, Anika Noni Rose serving elegance and drama!

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Barry Jenkins

4 / 10

'Mufasa: The Lion King' director Barry Jenkins.

Photo By Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Thuso Mbedu

5 / 10

Thuso Mbedu put a fun twist her red carpet look.

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Olivier Rousteing

6 / 10

Fashion industry icon Olivier Rousteing stepped out in support of the new film.

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

7 / 10

Rising star Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s leather jacket and pant suit ensemble was a stand out of the evening.

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Chloe Bailey

8 / 10

Chloe Bailey went with a soft glam look for her shimmery navy gown.

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

John Kani

9 / 10

Lion King alum John Kani putting a modern spin on a traditional look.

Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Tiffany Boone

10 / 10

'Mufasa: The Lion King' actress Tiffany Boone brought vibrant hues and vibes to the red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)