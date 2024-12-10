The Most Regal Red Carpet Looks from the ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Premiere
Step into the circle of style! Check out the most regal red carpet looks from the “Mufasa: The Lion King” premiere, where bold fashion and fierce elegance took center stage. Keep scrolling to see who brought their royal A-game!
1 / 10
'Mufasah: The Lion King' star Aaron Pierre (Mufasah) in a classic Black look.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
2 / 10
Hollywood icon Keith David.
Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
3 / 10
Disney's historic princess, Anika Noni Rose serving elegance and drama!
Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
4 / 10
'Mufasa: The Lion King' director Barry Jenkins.
Photo By Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
5 / 10
Thuso Mbedu put a fun twist her red carpet look.
Photo By (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
