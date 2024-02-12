Check Out These 8 Black Quarterbacks Who Played for Super Bowl Glory
Patrick Mahomes is building a dynasty with back-to-back NFL championships, but he's only the latest in a line of Black quarterbacks to play the big game.
Doug Williams, playing for Washington, was the first Black quarterback to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy in Super Bowl XXII in 1988. He was also the first Black QB to do so in any NFL championship ever, even before the advent of the Super Bowl.
Steve McNair nearly brought the title to the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000 but fell short against the St. Louis Rams as time ran out.
The Philadelphia Eagles' Donovan McNabb added to his team's legacy but did not secure the victory in Super Bowl XXXIX in 2005 against the New England Patriots.
Now best known for his kneeling protest gesture, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick led his team to Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. But ultimately, they did not pull out the win against the Baltimore Ravens.
Russell Wilson also played in back-to-back championships as he led the Seattle Seahawks to defeat the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014, but also suffered a stunning last-minute stunning loss to the New England Patriots the next year in Super Bowl XLIX.
