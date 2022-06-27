BET Awards 2022: Bold And Beautiful Hairstyles Spotted On The Red Carpet!

Looking for summer hair inspiration? Look no further than the red carpet at the BET Awards 2022!

GettyImages-1405299578.jpg

1 / 19

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405302802.jpg

2 / 19

Janelle Monáe attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405289730.jpg

3 / 19

Lizzo attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405298670.jpg

4 / 19

Novi Brown attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Novi Brown attends the 2022 BET Awards

GettyImages-1405304285.jpg

5 / 19

Paula Patton attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT
GettyImages-1405299545.jpg

6 / 19

Marsai Martin attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405294331.jpg

7 / 19

Eva Marcille attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Image

GettyImages-1405297729.jpg

8 / 19

Muni Long attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405305036.jpg

9 / 19

Kandi Burruss attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405305139.jpg

10 / 19

Coco Jones attends the 2022 BET Award

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT
GettyImages-1405291770.jpg

11 / 19

Billy Porter attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405297358.jpg

12 / 19

Dess Dior attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405290044.jpg

13 / 19

Ogi attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

GettyImages-1405287468.jpg

14 / 19

Rachel Lindsay attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Image

GettyImages-1405297799.jpg

15 / 19

Gia Peppers attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT
GettyImages-1405302873.jpg

16 / 19

Loren Lott attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405288439.jpg

17 / 19

Francesca Amiker attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405293318.jpg

18 / 19

Brandee Evans attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Image

GettyImages-1405306159.jpg

19 / 19

Ari Fletcher attends the 2022 BET Awards

Photo By Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET