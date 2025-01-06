See Black Hollywood Shine at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards
Black Hollywood showed up and showed out at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday (Jan. 5). From stunning couture to bold, head-turning glam, these stars hit the red carpet ready to slay. Swipe through for all the fashion moments that lit up the night.
EGOT winner Viola Davis radiates pure magic in a shimmering black gown with flowing rainbow-trimmed cape sleeves.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
"Abbott Elementary" star William Stanford Davis brings timeless sophistication to the Golden Globes red carpet.
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
Cynthia Erivo commands attention in a stunning black-and-silver floral gown with a halter neckline.
Photo By (Photo by Michael Buckner/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)
"The Bear" star Liza Colón-Zayas is radiant in a chic black feathered gown with tulle accents.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
A white dinner jacket never goes out of style. Lionel Boyce's polished look is a perfect nod to classic Hollywood glamour, bringing suave vibes to the evening.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Janelle James is the epitome of sophistication in a black velvet gown with a strapless sweetheart neckline and matching gloves.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns in a bold, off-the-shoulder red gown that perfectly hugs her figure. The plunging neckline and elegant silhouette make her look both regal and radiant.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
"Sing Sing" actor Clarence Maclin looked dashing in a sleek black tuxedo paired with a classic black bowtie.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Kerry Washington turns heads in a vibrant hot pink gown with dramatic draping and a one-shoulder design. The actress and director paired the look with black opera gloves and a sleek hairstyle to complete her bold and stylish ensemble.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Tyler James Williams delivers a masterclass in modern sophistication with a gray tailored suit and a hint of sparkle from his jewelry.
Photo By (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)
Aunjanue Ellis's ensemble blends bold florals and structured tailoring for a look that's equal parts powerful and ethereal.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Newly engaged star Zendaya turned heads in a show-stopping bronze gown as she paid tribute to the late singer, actress, and civil rights figure Joyce Bryant.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Edwin Lee Gibson brought classic charm with a playful twist with this tux and bowtie combo for an old-school elegance.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Quinta Brunson stuns in a rich, chocolate-hued gown with shimmering details that exude elegance and confidence.
Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Flores/GG2025/Penske Media via Getty Images)
Legendary musician Babyface looked effortlessly cool and undeniably iconic during Sunday's ceremony, wearing a sleek, black suit adorned with crystal embellishments.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
