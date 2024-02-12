2024 NAACP Image Awards: Janelle Monae Keeps Us Guessing
You never know what the multi-talented artist will wear.
There are only two things that are true when it comes to Janelle Monae's style: 1. there will be black and/or white 2. it will be FIERCE. Janelle does not half-step when it comes to fashion. Janelle comes out in ensembles that are fully evolved and play well on camera. Janelle Monae comes to be seen and we all benefit. Let's take a look back at some of their latest fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony