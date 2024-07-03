BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Pre-Show Gallery

See the biggest celebrities of the night on the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Pre-Show.

Rapper and Model Blac Chyna

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Actor Tyrese and Host Taraji P. Henson

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Jessica Betts and Actress Niecy Nash

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Remy Ma

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Summer Walker and Rapper Sexyy Red

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Saucy Santana

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Rapper Ice Spice

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Tyla

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Tamar Braxton

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Victoria Monét

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Actors Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Actress and Model Claudia Jordan

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Tanner Adell

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Comedian DC Young Fly

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Muni Long

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Coco Jones

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Singer Chlöe

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Actor Jay Ellis

Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET