BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Pre-Show Gallery
See the biggest celebrities of the night on the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet Live Pre-Show.
1 / 19
Rapper and Model Blac Chyna
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
2 / 19
Actor Tyrese and Host Taraji P. Henson
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
3 / 19
Singer Kirk Franklin and Tammy Franklin
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
4 / 19
Singer Jessica Betts and Actress Niecy Nash
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
5 / 19
Rapper Remy Ma
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 19
Singer Summer Walker and Rapper Sexyy Red
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
7 / 19
Rapper Saucy Santana
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
8 / 19
Rapper Ice Spice
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
9 / 19
Singer Tyla
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
10 / 19
Singer Tamar Braxton
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT
11 / 19
Singer Victoria Monét
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
12 / 19
Actors Devale Ellis and Khadeen Ellis
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
13 / 19
Actress and Model Claudia Jordan
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
14 / 19
Singer Tanner Adell
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
15 / 19
Comedian DC Young Fly
Photo By Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT