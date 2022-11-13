Soul Train Awards 2022: The Most Stylish Men of the Night

These dapper dudes clearly came to slay on the red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Ruthless” actor Lenny Thomas brought a little NYC grown man swag to the Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

DJ Trauma is stepping in FRONT one the one-twos tonight and looks dapper on the 2022 Soul Train red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Gospel great, television host and BET alum, Dr. Bobby Jones is in the house keeping its simple, but elegant at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Tank brought all the flair to a traditional white tux looking like a true R&B star at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

R&B isn't missing in action when Vedo is around. The singer mixes tarten plaid and black velvet on the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter and producer DIXSON in an all black, belted suit and bantu knots is the perfect example of minimalistic Afrocentrism on the 2022 Soul Train Red Carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer, songwriter, and record producer Eric Bellinger is rocking a chestnut brown suit with a silver metallic shirt proving he is style worthy for the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In a sexy, shoulder bearing ensemble from Aunt Funky's closet singer Durand Bernarr is giving ready for the holidays on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Skyh Alvester took the assignment seriously and is wearing Dolce & Gabbna from head-to-toe on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

J. Holiday wears his message on his chest like Superman. The singer/producer came fly and casual to the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

SiR proves a softer pastel can be a bold move. The Cali born R&B/Soul singer brings smooth moves to the 2022 Soul Train Awards red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

DJ Hed representing Cali in his all white Marathon jogger and sweatsuit on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Grammy nominated soul singer MAJOR came church fan ready to the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards red carpet.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Model, actor, recording artist and CEO of Buttah Skin Dorian Renaud is a classic man on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Todd Tucker on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Awards with a funky and fresh look that's both stylish and functional.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jermaine Dupri arrives representing the "A" at all times especially on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic,)

Lucky Daye piled the glitz on glitz on glitz and made it work like no one else on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic,)

Jerome Benton of Morris Day and The Time arrives with a pinstripe suit and gold tie adding elegance to the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

Morris Day of Morris Day and The Time is always going to be the flyest man in the room and he did not disappointment in a navy jacquard suit on the red carpet at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)