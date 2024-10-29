Striking Styles Shine on the Red Carpet at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Attendees wowed on the red carpet, showcasing some of the night's most stunning and creative fashion choices.

Angel Reese stuns at the 2024 CFDA Awards in a white, off-the-shoulder gown with feathered detailing, exuding elegance and confidence on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Ciara brings chic to the 2024 CFDA Awards, pairing a classic white and black tank dress with statement gloves and a sophisticated updo that turns head.

Photo By Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Fashion Icon Award honoree Erykah Badu captivates at the 2024 CFDA Awards with her bold, avant-garde look, featuring intricate jewelry and layered accessories that redefine red carpet style.

Photo By Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

André 3000 keeps it casual and cool at the 2024 CFDA Awards, rocking a camo outfit with a pop of color from his red beanie

Photo By Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tyla makes a statement on the carpet in a striking lace dress with green accents.

Photo By Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

GloRilla brings her edgy style to the 2024 CFDA Awards, rocking a leather jacket and thigh-high boots.

Photo By Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cynthia Erivo commands attention at the 2024 CFDA Awards in a dramatic black gown with a hooded design.

Photo By Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow gives a Cinderella look as she lights up the 2024 CFDA Awards in a unique gown with a metallic corset and voluminous skirt.

Photo By Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Teyana Taylor also brings her edgy style to the 2024 CFDA Awards, wearing a bold cutout dress with a long black coat and statement shades.

Photo By Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Victoria Monét and designer LaQuan Smith bring coordinated style to the 2024 CFDA Awards, each making a statement in sleek black outfits.

Photo By Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images