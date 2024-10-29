Striking Styles Shine on the Red Carpet at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards
Attendees wowed on the red carpet, showcasing some of the night's most stunning and creative fashion choices.
Angel Reese stuns at the 2024 CFDA Awards in a white, off-the-shoulder gown with feathered detailing, exuding elegance and confidence on the red carpet.
Photo By Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
Ciara brings chic to the 2024 CFDA Awards, pairing a classic white and black tank dress with statement gloves and a sophisticated updo that turns head.
Photo By Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
Fashion Icon Award honoree Erykah Badu captivates at the 2024 CFDA Awards with her bold, avant-garde look, featuring intricate jewelry and layered accessories that redefine red carpet style.
Photo By Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
André 3000 keeps it casual and cool at the 2024 CFDA Awards, rocking a camo outfit with a pop of color from his red beanie
Photo By Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Tyla makes a statement on the carpet in a striking lace dress with green accents.
Photo By Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
