Mother’s Day 2024: See Our Favorite Celebrities Who Are First-Time Moms
As these motherhood newbies embrace the joys of parenthood, we are clapping as their little ones mark new milestones from precious first steps to those adorable first words.
In February 2023, Keke Palmer joined the mom’s club with the birth of her son, Leo, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson As a child star turned into a multihyphenate powerhouse, this first-time mommy revealed that her baby boy has taught her to live life without boundaries.
Days after the 2024 New Year, Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG revealed on Instagram that had welcomed, their first child together, a son named Halo. Since then, both parents have been the subjects of harsh criticism for keeping the pregnancy a secret, while Bailey has shared it was merely done to “protect her peace.”
Motherhood became a dream come true for Uzo Aduba in December 2023.“My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life,” she said on Instagram of her daughter whom she shares with her husband Robert Sweeting.
During the height of the summer of 2023, Naomi Osaka soared to new heights with the birth of her first child, whom she shares with rapper Cordae. Shortly after, Mommy and Baby were reportedly “doing well.”
After freezing her eggs in 2021, Bresha Webb became a mom in March to a baby girl named Brave, whom she proudly shares with husband, Nick Jones Jr. “When we were scared, you were brave, living up to your name,” said the actor in tribute to her daughter’s moniker.