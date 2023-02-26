2023 NAACP Image Awards: Best Hair Gallery

These looks turned heads on the carpet.

From bangs to bobs, braids, waves, curls, and locs, these women slayed the 2023 NAACP Image Awards carpet with trending looks.

Photo By KJ Smith photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET/Zendaya photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While the gown that Zendaya wore on the carpet was beautiful, her bob is one of the hottest haircuts right now.

Photo By Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Blanc Chyna hit the carpet with this classic pixie cut and owns it!

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

This voluminous look that Shannon Thornton is sporting is big, bouncy, and beautiful.

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Emmy award winner Viola Davis sported a crown of curls that complemented her purple goddess gown.

Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Kenya Moore flashed her smile while wearing flowing side-swept waves.

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Iona Morris upswept her highlighted locs.

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

Angela Bassett always looks fierce, and this walk down the carpet is no different.

Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

KJ Smith's butt length braids accents her high cheek bones.

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

There is one perfect word that describes English actress Adjoa Andoh: regal.

Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

A bob, bangs, and highlights help make Vanessa Bell Calloway's features pop.

Photo By Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Abbott Elementary's Janelle James looked chic from head to toe, and her chignon perfectly accentuated the sweetheart neckline of her gown.

Photo By Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage