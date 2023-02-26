2023 NAACP Image Awards: Best Hair Gallery
These looks turned heads on the carpet.
1 / 12
From bangs to bobs, braids, waves, curls, and locs, these women slayed the 2023 NAACP Image Awards carpet with trending looks.
Photo By KJ Smith photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET/Zendaya photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
2 / 12
While the gown that Zendaya wore on the carpet was beautiful, her bob is one of the hottest haircuts right now.
Photo By Photo by Unique Nicole/FilmMagic
3 / 12
Blanc Chyna hit the carpet with this classic pixie cut and owns it!
Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
4 / 12
This voluminous look that Shannon Thornton is sporting is big, bouncy, and beautiful.
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
5 / 12
Emmy award winner Viola Davis sported a crown of curls that complemented her purple goddess gown.
Photo By (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 12
Kenya Moore flashed her smile while wearing flowing side-swept waves.
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
7 / 12
Iona Morris upswept her highlighted locs.
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
8 / 12
Angela Bassett always looks fierce, and this walk down the carpet is no different.
Photo By (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
9 / 12
KJ Smith's butt length braids accents her high cheek bones.
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
10 / 12
There is one perfect word that describes English actress Adjoa Andoh: regal.
Photo By Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET
ADVERTISEMENT