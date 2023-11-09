Soul Train Awards 2023: Walkin' With A Glow: Summer Walker's Golden Face Moment

She is forever serving glam!

Golden Goddess

1 / 7

Summer Walker is a natural beauty and continues serving in any look, carpet, or stage she graces. Here's our girl looking good as she attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 2, 2022.

Photo By Getty

All White Lookin' Godly

2 / 7

Get into this Godly mug as Summer arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, March 2, 2022

Photo By Getty

Werkin That Beat!

3 / 7

Who was on the beat? Because, baby, they ate as Summer performs on Day 2 of the Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California.

Photo By Getty

Soft Glam Summer

4 / 7

There's nothing wrong with a soft glam moment, and Summer ate this up as she performed on Day 2 of the Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022, in Sacramento, California.

Photo By Getty

She Ate That!

5 / 7

Summer is looking good as she performs onstage during the 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty

No Makeup, No Problem

6 / 7

Summer looks gorgeous as she performs on stage at Heaven on October 26, 2018 in London, England.

Photo By Getty

Perfection Honey!

7 / 7

10s across honey as Summer Walker attends MoneyBagg Yo's Larger Than Life Tour at State Farm Arena on August 4, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo By Getty