Soul Train Awards 2023: Walkin' With A Glow: Summer Walker's Golden Face Moment
She is forever serving glam!
1 / 7
Summer Walker is a natural beauty and continues serving in any look, carpet, or stage she graces. Here's our girl looking good as she attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 2, 2022.
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
Get into this Godly mug as Summer arrives for the 2022 Billboard Women in Music award at the YouTube theatre at SoFi stadium in Inglewood, California, March 2, 2022
Photo By Getty
3 / 7
Who was on the beat? Because, baby, they ate as Summer performs on Day 2 of the Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022 in Sacramento, California.
Photo By Getty
4 / 7
There's nothing wrong with a soft glam moment, and Summer ate this up as she performed on Day 2 of the Sol Blume Festival 2022 at Discovery Park on May 01, 2022, in Sacramento, California.
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
Summer is looking good as she performs onstage during the 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 07, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT