Soul Train Awards 2022: Babyface Through The Years

The singer's style is timeless just like his music.

GettyImages-465928965.jpg

1 / 6

Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is one of the most talented, and prolific, singer-songwriters of our time. Starting out as a member of The Deele, his fashion tended to be more on the conservative side featuring lots of suits and blazers. He hasn't veered much from that although the tailoring is much better. Babyface is content to let the music do the talking. Let's take a peek at his looks through the years. The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Raymond Boyd

GettyImages-105291783.jpg

2 / 6

Babyface poses with bandmate and producing partner LA Reid in the late 80s

Photo By Lester Cohen

GettyImages-111175152.jpg

3 / 6

Babyface has a little fun in overalls and sneakers at the 1998 Kid's Choice Awards

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

GettyImages-182317799.jpg

4 / 6

Babyface goes casual in a sweater and creased jeans at The 7 For All Mankind Lodge in 2003

Photo By James Devaney

GettyImages-109587595.jpg

5 / 6

Babyface chose a leather blazer and splattered jeans for Alicia Keys Presents: The Pusher's Ball

Photo By Jamie McCarthy

GettyImages-1423486792.jpg

6 / 6

Babyface dons a sparkling jacket at the 2022 New York Fashion Week Puma fashion show

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris