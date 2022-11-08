Soul Train Awards 2022: Babyface Through The Years
The singer's style is timeless just like his music.
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds is one of the most talented, and prolific, singer-songwriters of our time. Starting out as a member of The Deele, his fashion tended to be more on the conservative side featuring lots of suits and blazers. He hasn't veered much from that although the tailoring is much better. Babyface is content to let the music do the talking. Let's take a peek at his looks through the years.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
By: Alba Anthony