Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Are The Epitome of Dapper Gents
Why would you need a mirror if you don't plan to look good?
1 / 6
Morris Day & The Time don't just give you a show, they give you an experience. That experience includes a phenomenal band, great songs, dance moves, and of course a mirror. You also get musicians who are suited and booted. You will never catch them slipping, especially frontman Morris Day. Let's take a look at the iconic band and its iconic look.
The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
By: Alba Anthony