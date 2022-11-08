Soul Train Awards 2022: Morris Day & The Time Are The Epitome of Dapper Gents

Why would you need a mirror if you don't plan to look good?

Morris Day & The Time don't just give you a show, they give you an experience. That experience includes a phenomenal band, great songs, dance moves, and of course a mirror. You also get musicians who are suited and booted. You will never catch them slipping, especially frontman Morris Day. Let's take a look at the iconic band and its iconic look. The Soul Train Awards 2022 premieres Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm ET/PT on BET and BET Her. By: Alba Anthony

Morris Day and The Time show off their dapper duds at the 50th Grammy Awards

Morris Day and The Time are spiffy at the "Let's Go Crazy" Grammy salute to Prince

Morris Day and The Time are debonair at the 2011 Soul Train Awards

Morris Day and The Time are are suited and ready for the UNCF Evening of Stars

Morris Day and Jerome Benton show a suit doesn't stop them from getting down at Let's Go Crazy: A Grammy Salute to Prince

