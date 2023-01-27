2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Hottest Looks From 'Outstanding Actress TV Drama' Nominees

These ladies captured our attention on and off the screen.

1 / 6

When it comes to performances the 2023 NAACP Image Award nominees for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series raised the bar. Their passion and willingness to expose their vulnerability made them must see tv. They did the same offscreen with their fashions, wowing audiences at every turn. Let's take a look at some of their best fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Michael Kovac

2 / 6

Zendaya gives a playful look in a black top and long houndstooth skirt for the Euphoria FYC event

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

3 / 6

Queen Latifah flashes a smile in a long emerald and black embroidered jacket at the New York Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris

4 / 6

Brandee Evans is bold and brilliant in a yellow suit at the 29th Race to Erase MS Gala

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

5 / 6

Angela Bassett stuns in a white suit with grommet detail at the BAFTA Tea Party

Photo By Steve Granitz

6 / 6

Rutina Wesley is captivating in a purple patterned suit and sneakers at the 51st NAACP Image Awards

Photo By Frazier Harrison