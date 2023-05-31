BET Awards 2023: Missy Elliott Is An Innovator In Music And Style

The iconic rapper, singer, and producer is always a fashion moment

You really can't talk hip-hop fashion and not mention Missy Elliott. Since she wore a trash bag in the 90s, the superstar multi-hyphenate has mesmerized audiences. Since then she has embraced color and texture turning them into her signature style. Missy Elliott is the moment, in music and manner. Let's take a look back at some of her most recent fashion moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Missy Elliott wore a silver satin jacket and matching pants to pick up an award at the 2023 Black Music Honors

Photo By Nykieria Chaney

Missy Elliott stays safe and coordinates her mask with her black track suit at Puma's Futuregrade after party

Photo By Johnny Nunez

Missy Elliott smiles in a sweatsuit emblazoned with her name in the press room of the 2019 VMAs

Photo By Jim Spellman

Missy Elliott's chain says it all during an appearance to SiriusXM in 2019

Photo By Noam Galai

Missy Elliott wears all gold everything at the 2006 BET Awards

Photo By SGranitz