BET Awards 2023: Missy Elliott Is An Innovator In Music And Style
The iconic rapper, singer, and producer is always a fashion moment
1 / 6
You really can't talk hip-hop fashion and not mention Missy Elliott. Since she wore a trash bag in the 90s, the superstar multi-hyphenate has mesmerized audiences. Since then she has embraced color and texture turning them into her signature style. Missy Elliott is the moment, in music and manner. Let's take a look back at some of her most recent fashion moments.
By: Alba Anthony