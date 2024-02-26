2024 NAACP Image Awards: Nominees For 'Outstanding Actor - TV Drama' Bring The Fashion Heat

From Damson Idris to Idris Elba, these actors bring the heat on and off the screen.

Damson Idris

The nominees for the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series all gave performances that kept us locked into our screens. But when these gentlemen step off set, they have us locked into their fashion. They give us fashion and flair while maintaining their individuality. Let's take a peek at some of their recent style moments.

Photo By Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Forest Whitaker

With over three decades in the business, Forest Whitaker is the epitome of class and talent.

Photo By Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic

Idris Elba

With his sexy British accent, and looks that turns everyone's heads, Idris Elba has come a long way since his days on "The Wire".

Photo By Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jabari Banks

With his fresh take on the Fresh Prince, Jabari Banks' star power is steadily rising.

Photo By Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Jesse L. Martin

The star of "The Irrational," Jesse L. Martin, has been a Hollywood staple for over two decades. And he just gets better with age.

Photo By Photo by Phillip Chin/Getty Images