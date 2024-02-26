2024 NAACP Image Awards: Nominees For 'Outstanding Actor - TV Drama' Bring The Fashion Heat
From Damson Idris to Idris Elba, these actors bring the heat on and off the screen.
1 / 5
The nominees for the 2024 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series all gave performances that kept us locked into our screens. But when these gentlemen step off set, they have us locked into their fashion. They give us fashion and flair while maintaining their individuality. Let's take a peek at some of their recent style moments.