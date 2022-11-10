Soul Train Awards 2022: D-Nice's Style Is Top Tier

During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, D-Nice pulled out his equipment and invited us all to Club Quarantine. The one-time TR-808 is one of the most in-demand DJs in the game. This year, he will bless us with his skills as the house DJ for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. No longer confined to his home, he steps out and shows off his dapper threads. Let's take a look at some of his most recent looks. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Scott Eisen

D-Nice wears a Gucci logo jacket and black hat at the 2022 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Photo By Donato Sardella

D-Nice looks fresh in a sage green suit with a beige brim at In a Perfect World's 2022 A World of Good luncheon

Photo By Arnold Turner

D-Nice adds a little pizzazz with a sparkling tux at the 94th Academy Awards

Photo By Mike Coppola

D-Nice makes a statement in a eye-catching pattern at the 64th Grammy Awards

Photo By Angela Weiss

D-Nice is sharp in all black at Hennessy Presents: A Private Celebration for Brooklyn Chop House Times Square

Photo By Bennett Raglin