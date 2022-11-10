Soul Train Awards 2022: D-Nice's Style Is Top Tier
When the DJ steps out he's always suited (and hatted).
During the lockdown phase of the pandemic, D-Nice pulled out his equipment and invited us all to Club Quarantine. The one-time TR-808 is one of the most in-demand DJs in the game. This year, he will bless us with his skills as the house DJ for the 2022 Soul Train Awards. No longer confined to his home, he steps out and shows off his dapper threads. Let's take a look at some of his most recent looks.
By: Alba Anthony