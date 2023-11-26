Soul Train Awards 2023: Peace, Love, Soul, And Black Joy
Our attendees looked so radiant and full of joy on the carpet.
Now this is picture perfect for many reasons and especially since Janelle Monae took home the 'Spirit of Soul' Award. Here they are posing with Folayan Kunerede and Bobbi Lanea of Flyana Boss at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
Look at this two amazing personalities giving us personality on the carpet as Kenny Burns and Shamea Morton attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
We love this purple and red combination from T-Pain and his lady! They look so cute together as Amber and T-Pain attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
Louis Carr, President, Media Sales, BET Networks, attends Soul Train Awards 2023 in this leopard bomber jacket on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
Avise Parsons is looking like a snack in this sequin dress. She's all smiles she hits the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
