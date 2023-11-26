Soul Train Awards 2023: Peace, Love, Soul, And Black Joy

Our attendees looked so radiant and full of joy on the carpet.

Fly, Fun Bosses!

1 / 7

Now this is picture perfect for many reasons and especially since Janelle Monae took home the 'Spirit of Soul' Award. Here they are posing with Folayan Kunerede and Bobbi Lanea of Flyana Boss at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Radio Personalities With Personality

2 / 7

Look at this two amazing personalities giving us personality on the carpet as Kenny Burns and Shamea Morton attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Bold Colors On A Bold Couple

3 / 7

We love this purple and red combination from T-Pain and his lady! They look so cute together as Amber and T-Pain attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Executive With An Executive Smile!

4 / 7

Louis Carr, President, Media Sales, BET Networks, attends Soul Train Awards 2023 in this leopard bomber jacket on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Photo By Getty

Girls Night Out!

5 / 7

Avise Parsons is looking like a snack in this sequin dress. She's all smiles she hits the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Keke Better Show Them Teeth!

6 / 7

Our hostess with the mostess was having a grand ole time as Keke Palmer hits the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Photo By Getty

Gorgeous And Happy!

7 / 7

All smiles and joy as Jemel McWilliams attends the 2023 BET Soul Train Awards on November 19, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Photo By Getty