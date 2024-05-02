Met Gala Rewind: Kings on the Carpet
We will never forget Chadwick’s look from the 2018 Met Gala or Billy Porter's in 2019… But when asked to dress in honor of Karl Lagerfeld in 2023, these men gave us glam!
1 / 13
A$AP: red tartan kilt layered over jeans.
Photo By (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
2 / 13
Jeremy Pope pays homage to Lagerfeld in custom Balmain.
Photo By (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
3 / 13
Labrinth: Joined Gabrielle Union and Pascal Pedro as one of the standout looks in red and sports a pair of RAY BAN REVERSE Collection sunglasses.
Photo By (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
4 / 13
Pusha T dapper in a double breasted, black & white suit and coordinating shoes.
Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
5 / 13
Skepta in a custom Burberry suit with a navy-blue duck print.
Photo By (Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
6 / 13
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a layered black & white ensemble by Thom Browne.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
7 / 13
Fashion kings came out: Designer Olivier Rousteing.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
8 / 13
Fashion kings came out: Designer Edward Enninful.
Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
9 / 13
Tyler Mitchell dapper in a black suit with an embellished lapel.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
10 / 13
Trevor Noah refined in a velvet blazer replete with straight-back cornrows.
Photo By (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
