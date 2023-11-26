Soul Train Awards 2023: The Fellas Are Looking Good This Year
You may want to snag one of them up for the holidays
1 / 7
This man is absolutely fine. Look at him. Dante Bowe is taking our breath away as he attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
2 / 7
Man, he didn't age a bit. Look at David Banner with his salt and pepper beard as he attends the Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
3 / 7
Something about Kenny Burns with this full beard. He looks too fine as Kenny Burns attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo By Getty
4 / 7
Ladies, you have four options so who you choosing? Look at Tyvas, Rocco, Chulo and Big Boy of WanMor attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California
Photo By Getty
5 / 7
BJ The Chicago Kid is a natural talent, but naturally fine too. Look at him as BJ the Chicago Kid hits the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Photo By Getty
ADVERTISEMENT