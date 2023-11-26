Soul Train Awards 2023: The Fellas Are Looking Good This Year

You may want to snag one of them up for the holidays

Give This Man His Fine Flowers

This man is absolutely fine. Look at him. Dante Bowe is taking our breath away as he attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Wheeew, He Looks Great

Man, he didn't age a bit. Look at David Banner with his salt and pepper beard as he attends the Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Mr. Burns Is Mr. Fine

Something about Kenny Burns with this full beard. He looks too fine as Kenny Burns attends Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

We Want More Of WanMor

Ladies, you have four options so who you choosing? Look at Tyvas, Rocco, Chulo and Big Boy of WanMor attend Soul Train Awards 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

Chi-Town But Not Camera Shy

BJ The Chicago Kid is a natural talent, but naturally fine too. Look at him as BJ the Chicago Kid hits the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Something To Fawn Over

Good lord. Clean goatee, pearls on the neck, and a smile to match. Lets fawn over Nam Jonez as Nam attends the carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

You Just Want To Melt Inside

Handsome as this flower on his shirt as he melt while looking at Arin Ray as he attend the red carpet at the "Soul Train Awards" 2023 on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

