BET Soul Train Awards 2022 in Photos
Check out all the stars and performers from the big show.
1 / 25
Performer Ari Lennox
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
2 / 25
Performer Chanté Moore
Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
3 / 25
Performer Coco Jones
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
4 / 25
Presenter D.C. Young Fly
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
5 / 25
Host Deon Cole
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
6 / 25
Host Deon Cole
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
7 / 25
Presenter J.B. Smoove
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
8 / 25
Performer Jermaine Dupri
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
9 / 25
Best Collaboration Nominee J. Valentine
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
10 / 25
Lady of Soul Award Honoree Kandi Burruss
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
11 / 25
Lady of Soul Award Honoree LaTocha Scott
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
12 / 25
Presenters Michelle Mitchenor and Mark Tallman
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
13 / 25
Legend Award Honoree Morris Day and the Time
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
14 / 25
Legend Award Honoree Morris Day and Jerome Benton
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
15 / 25
Performer Muni Long
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
16 / 25
Performer Muni Long
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
17 / 25
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award Winner Muni Long
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
18 / 25
Performer Muni Long and Paige Hurd
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
19 / 25
Performer Q
Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
20 / 25
Presenter Queen Naija
Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
