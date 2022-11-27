BET Soul Train Awards 2022 in Photos

Check out all the stars and performers from the big show.

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Ari Lennox | 1920x1080

1 / 25

Performer Ari Lennox

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Chanté Moore | 1920x1080

2 / 25

Performer Chanté Moore

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Coco Jones | 1920x1080

3 / 25

Performer Coco Jones

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | D.C. Young Fly | 1920x1080

4 / 25

Presenter D.C. Young Fly

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Deon Cole | 1920x1080

5 / 25

Host Deon Cole

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

ADVERTISEMENT
The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Deon Cole 2 | 1920x1080

6 / 25

Host Deon Cole

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | J.B. Smoove | 1920x1080

7 / 25

Presenter J.B. Smoove

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Jermaine Dupri | 1920x1080

8 / 25

Performer Jermaine Dupri

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | J Valentine | 1920x1080

9 / 25

Best Collaboration Nominee J. Valentine

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Kandi Burruss | 1920x1080

10 / 25

Lady of Soul Award Honoree Kandi Burruss

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

ADVERTISEMENT
The Soul Train Awards 2022 | LaTocha Scott | 1920x1080

11 / 25

Lady of Soul Award Honoree LaTocha Scott

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Michelle Mitchenor and Mark Tallman | 1920x1080

12 / 25

Presenters Michelle Mitchenor and Mark Tallman

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Morris Day & The Time | 1920x1080

13 / 25

Legend Award Honoree Morris Day and the Time

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Morris Day and Jerome Benton | 1920x1080

14 / 25

Legend Award Honoree Morris Day and Jerome Benton

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Muni Long | 1920x1080

15 / 25

Performer Muni Long

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

ADVERTISEMENT
The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Muni Long 2 | 1920x1080

16 / 25

Performer Muni Long

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Muni Long 3 | 1920x1080

17 / 25

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award Winner Muni Long

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Muni Long and Paige Hurd | 1920x1080

18 / 25

Performer Muni Long and Paige Hurd

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Q Steven Marsden | 1920x1080

19 / 25

Performer Q

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Queen Naija | 1920x1080

20 / 25

Presenter Queen Naija

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

ADVERTISEMENT
The Soul Train Awards 2022 | SiR | 1920x1080

21 / 25

Performer SiR

Photo By Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Tameka Cottle | 1920x1080

22 / 25

Lady of Soul Award Honoree Tameka Cottle

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Tamika Scott | 1920x1080

23 / 25

Lady of Soul Award Honoree Tamika Scott

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Tank | 1920x1080

24 / 25

Performer Tank

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

The Soul Train Awards 2022 | Xscape | 1920x1080

25 / 25

Lady of Soul Award Honorees Xscape

Photo By Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET