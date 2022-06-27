BET Awards 2022: All The Fashionable Looks Spotted On The Red Carpet!

See the fashions spotted during Culture's Biggest Night!

062622-beta-style-all-looks-lizzo.jpg

Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo looked gorgeous wearing a Gucci lounging gown featuring bell sleeves and fluffy feathers.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-taraji.jpg

Taraji P. Henson stunned on the red carpet in a shimmery Tom Ford dress.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-diddy-wore-an-all-black-ensembles-to-accept-his-lifetime-achievement-award-kandi.jpg

Kandi Burruss served up "legs, hips, and body" in a custom VEX latex dress.

Photo By (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-tami.jpg

Tami Roman dressed to impress in a form-fitted red dress.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-saucy.jpg

Saucy Santana strutted onto the red carpet in a trendsetting Area look.

Photo By (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-Crystal-Renne-Hayslett.jpg

Crystal Renne Hayslett showed off her toned legs in a cyan-blue fringe dress. You betta work!

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-coi.jpg

Coi Leray stepped outside her comfort zone in a bold denim look.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-novi-brown.jpg

Novi Brown wore a magnificent LaFalaise Dionn couture gown decorated with cowrie shells.

Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-Tamera-Tee-Kisse.jpg

Tamera Tee Kissen posed in a black mini dress.

Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-dreamdoll.jpg

DreamDoll looked summertime ready in a Natalia Fedner look.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-billy-porter.jpg

Billy Porter stepped out rocking an ensemble from Rick Owens' Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-letoya.jpg

LeToya Luckett landed on our summer fashion inspiration board with this Onalaja dress.

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-kj-smith-alvester-martin.jpg

KJ Smith posed with her fiancé Skyh Alvester Black wearing a custom look by Da Shoné By DaSh.

Photo By (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/BET)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-kirk-franklin-tammy-collins.jpg

Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins rocked fashionable looks.

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-marsai-martin.jpg

Marsai Martin dazzled and shined in a diamond-embellished dress from Dolce & Gabbana.

Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-brandee-evans.jpg

Brandee Evans

Photo By (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

062622-beta-style-all-looks-Francesca-Amiker.jpg

Francesca Amiker

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-mignon.jpg

Mignon

Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images/BET)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-victoria-monet.jpg

Victoria Monet

Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-marvin-anthony.jpg

Marvin Anthony

Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)

062622-beta-style-all-looks-kirk-franklin-eva-marcille.jpg

Eva Marcille

Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)

062722-style-bet-awards-2022-all-the-fashionable-looks-spotted-on-the-red-carpet-jessie.jpg

Jussie Smollett kept things cool on the red carpet with loose fits and neutral tones.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)