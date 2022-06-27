BET Awards 2022: All The Fashionable Looks Spotted On The Red Carpet!
See the fashions spotted during Culture's Biggest Night!
1 / 22
Styled by Jason Rembert, Lizzo looked gorgeous wearing a Gucci lounging gown featuring bell sleeves and fluffy feathers.
Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
2 / 22
Taraji P. Henson stunned on the red carpet in a shimmery Tom Ford dress.
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)
3 / 22
Kandi Burruss served up "legs, hips, and body" in a custom VEX latex dress.
Photo By (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
4 / 22
Tami Roman dressed to impress in a form-fitted red dress.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
5 / 22
Saucy Santana strutted onto the red carpet in a trendsetting Area look.
Photo By (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)
6 / 22
Crystal Renne Hayslett showed off her toned legs in a cyan-blue fringe dress. You betta work!
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
7 / 22
Coi Leray stepped outside her comfort zone in a bold denim look.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
8 / 22
Novi Brown wore a magnificent LaFalaise Dionn couture gown decorated with cowrie shells.
Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)
9 / 22
Tamera Tee Kissen posed in a black mini dress.
Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)
10 / 22
DreamDoll looked summertime ready in a Natalia Fedner look.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
11 / 22
Billy Porter stepped out rocking an ensemble from Rick Owens' Fall/Winter 2022 collection.
Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
12 / 22
LeToya Luckett landed on our summer fashion inspiration board with this Onalaja dress.
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,)
13 / 22
KJ Smith posed with her fiancé Skyh Alvester Black wearing a custom look by Da Shoné By DaSh.
Photo By (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/BET)
14 / 22
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins rocked fashionable looks.
Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
15 / 22
Marsai Martin dazzled and shined in a diamond-embellished dress from Dolce & Gabbana.
Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)
16 / 22
Brandee Evans
Photo By (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic
17 / 22
Francesca Amiker
Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
18 / 22
Mignon
Photo By (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images/BET)
19 / 22
Victoria Monet
Photo By (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)
20 / 22
Marvin Anthony
Photo By (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage/Getty Images)
