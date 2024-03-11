2024 NAACP Image Awards: Keke Palmer's Diverse Red Carpet Hairstyles

The multi-hyphenate loves to keep us guessing.

Keke Palmer’s hair game is as top-tier as they come. The actress, singer, podcast host, and dynamic creative is always good for giving us a bold hair moment at any Hollywood event, whether it’s big curls and beach waves or fancy up-dos and colored short cuts. Palmer loves finding fresh ways to spice up her hair journey while stealing the spotlight, as only a beauty icon should. Let’s show some love to some of her versatile red-carpet hairstyles.

Photo By Tommaso Boddi

Keke Palmer switched up her look at the 66th Pre-Grammy Gala, pulling her voluminous auburn curls into a flowing up-do.

Photo By Amy Sussman

Keke Palmer pumped up the volume when she debuted her beautiful honey-blonde waves at the 2023 Soul Train Awards.

Photo By Momodu Mansaray

Keke Palmer made a moment of her “Nope” premiere appearance, pulling up with long- ultra-chunky box braids.

Photo By Unique Nicole

Keke Palmer kept it simple at the "Lightyear" premiere and proudly rocked her short natural curls.

Photo By Jon Kopaloff

Keke Palmer dared to be different when she showed up to the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards sporting a lavender buzzcut.

Photo By George Pimentel