Hip Hop Awards 2024: The Men Represented on the Green Carpet

The men kept it stylish on the green carpet, from formal to streetwear.

Maglera Doe Boy rocked a metal chin ornament that accentuated his black suit.

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

E-40 added color to his fit with a lime green hat and a lime green and brown matching bomber.

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Soulja Boy definitely didn't spare any expense on his grill!

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Roscoe Dash kept it understated with a leather shirt and black leather pants.

Photo By Para

Odumodublvck proved that eclectic style beats conventional.

Photo By Paras Griffin

Skilla Baby rocked a deep red suede vest with a matching beanie, paired with iced-out chains and sleek sunglasses, this artist knows how to mix luxury and street style for the ultimate standout fit.

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Jaewon Phillips kept it casual yet cool at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2024! Rocking a graphic tee, distressed jeans, and some fresh kicks, this look brings laid-back vibes with a stylish edge. Effortlessly blending streetwear and comfort for the green carpet.

Photo By Paras Griffin