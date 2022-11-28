Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett

With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.
Singer and actress LeToya Luckett has had so much success on her own that some members of Gen Z aren't aware she was once a member of Destiny's Child. In the years since striking out on her own, she has cultivated a signature style that includes great hair and well-tailored ensembles. Whether dressing up or down, LeToya has become one to look for on carpets and at events. Let's take a look at how her style has evolved over the years.
By: Alba Anthony