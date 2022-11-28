Soul Train Awards 2022: Fashion Flashback LeToya Luckett

With over 20 years in the game, the singer has developed a sophisticated signature style.

GettyImages-1441319338.jpg

1 / 6

Singer and actress LeToya Luckett has had so much success on her own that some members of Gen Z aren't aware she was once a member of Destiny's Child. In the years since striking out on her own, she has cultivated a signature style that includes great hair and well-tailored ensembles. Whether dressing up or down, LeToya has become one to look for on carpets and at events. Let's take a look at how her style has evolved over the years. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

GettyImages-905373472.jpg

2 / 6

LeToya Luckett looks like she stepped out of a modern fairy tale in a wine-colored ball gown with a shoulder bow

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

GettyImages-512308604.jpg

3 / 6

LeToya Luckett went neutral with a green pop of color with her heels at the 2016 Essence Black Women in Hollywood luncheon

Photo By Earl Gibson III

GettyImages-455560440.jpg

4 / 6

LeToya Luckett is a rockstar chick at VH1 Rock Docs Rise of ATL Hip Hop

Photo By Prince Williams

GettyImages-121438638.jpg

5 / 6

LeToya Luckett is bronzed and glam at the 21st Soul Train awards in 2007

Photo By M. Tran

GettyImages-2952696.jpg

6 / 6

LeToya Luckett adds bangs and a peek of lace to her look at the EMI Grammy post party in 2004

Photo By Tim Mosenfelder